Clara Strack and Teonni Key earn double-doubles for No. 24 Kentucky women in 81-47 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Teonni Key also had a double-double and…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Teonni Key also had a double-double and No. 24 Kentucky cruised to a 81-47 win over Buffalo on Sunday.

Key had 17 and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats and Strack had four blocks.

The Wildcats (3-0) jumped out to an 19-6 lead in the first quarter and held the Bulls (0-2) to 7-of-28 shooting in the first half. The Wildcats led 37-17 at the half.

Buffalo stayed even in the third quarter but the Wildcats extended their lead to 34 in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky finished the game shooting 30 for 65 from the field, compared to Buffalo’s 17 for 56.

The Wildcats head back to Lexington to take on South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday. Buffalo heads to Vermont to play the University of Vermont next week.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.