Citadel wins 105-61 against Erskine

CHARLESTON (AP) — Sola Adebisi had 15 points in Citadel’s 105-61 win over Erskine on Monday. Adebisi had five rebounds…

CHARLESTON (AP) — Sola Adebisi had 15 points in Citadel’s 105-61 win over Erskine on Monday.

Adebisi had five rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs. Keynan Davis added 11 points while going 4 of 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) while tallying six assists. Logan Applegate finished 3 of 9 from 3-point range, recording 11 points.

The Flying Fleet were led in scoring by Ruben Salazar, who finished with 15 points. Erskine also got 11 points from Max Peeler. Jed Moor also put up six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.