Citadel visits West Georgia after Moore’s 21-point performance

Citadel Bulldogs (1-2) at West Georgia Wolves (1-2) Carrollton, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolves -5.5; over/under…

Citadel Bulldogs (1-2) at West Georgia Wolves (1-2)

Carrollton, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolves -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel faces West Georgia after Christian Moore scored 21 points in Citadel’s 96-86 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

West Georgia finished 6-25 overall a season ago while going 4-8 at home. The Wolves gave up 78.3 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Citadel went 0-19 in SoCon action and 0-12 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.0 steals, 2.0 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.