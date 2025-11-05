Citadel visits Boston College following Hand’s 20-point outing

Citadel Bulldogs (1-0) at Boston College Eagles (0-1) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Citadel after…

Citadel Bulldogs (1-0) at Boston College Eagles (0-1)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Citadel after Donald Hand Jr. scored 20 points in Boston College’s 83-78 overtime loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Boston College went 12-19 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 19.8 from deep.

Citadel finished 5-25 overall with a 0-12 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs gave up 75.0 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

