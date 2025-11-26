Citadel hosts Green and Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (3-2) at Citadel Bulldogs (2-4) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes…

Houston Christian Huskies (3-2) at Citadel Bulldogs (2-4)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on Citadel after Kylin Green scored 24 points in Houston Christian’s 74-69 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 in home games. Citadel is fifth in the SoCon scoring 76.3 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Huskies are 0-1 on the road. Houston Christian has a 1-1 record against teams above .500.

Citadel scores 76.3 points, 6.3 more per game than the 70.0 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Citadel gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Braxton Williams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Green is averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and six assists for the Huskies. Trent Johnson is averaging 11.8 points.

___

