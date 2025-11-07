Cincinnati visits Penn State after Perry’s 31-point showing

Cincinnati Bearcats (0-1) at Penn State Lady Lions (1-0) University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati…

Cincinnati Bearcats (0-1) at Penn State Lady Lions (1-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati play Penn State after Mya Perry scored 31 points in Cincinnati’s 88-85 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Penn State went 7-9 at home a season ago while going 10-19 overall. The Lady Lions averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.

Cincinnati went 5-6 on the road and 15-14 overall a season ago. The Bearcats shot 36.9% from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.