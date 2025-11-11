Cincinnati plays Dayton after Miller’s 24-point game

Dayton Flyers (2-0) at Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -6.5; over/under is 146.5…

Dayton Flyers (2-0) at Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Dayton after Baba scored 24 points in Cincinnati’s 74-64 victory against the Georgia State Panthers.

Cincinnati went 12-5 at home last season while going 19-16 overall. The Bearcats averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 9.3 on free throws and 22.5 from deep.

Dayton finished 6-5 on the road and 23-11 overall a season ago. The Flyers averaged 7.1 steals, 3.5 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

