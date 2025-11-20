Cincinnati Bearcats face the No. 6 Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals (4-0) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati will play No. 6 Louisville…

Louisville Cardinals (4-0) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati will play No. 6 Louisville at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cincinnati went 19-16 overall with an 11-1 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Bearcats averaged 7.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

Louisville went 27-8 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Cardinals averaged 6.4 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

