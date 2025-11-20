Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Cincinnati Bearcats face the…

Cincinnati Bearcats face the No. 6 Louisville Cardinals

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:46 AM

Louisville Cardinals (4-0) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati will play No. 6 Louisville at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cincinnati went 19-16 overall with an 11-1 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Bearcats averaged 7.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

Louisville went 27-8 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Cardinals averaged 6.4 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up