Cincinnati Bearcats begin season at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Lehigh for the season opener.

Cincinnati finished 15-14 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Bearcats averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free-throw line and 13.8 from beyond the arc.

Lehigh went 10-6 on the road and 27-7 overall last season. The Mountain Hawks allowed opponents to score 58.2 points per game and shot 40.2% from the field last season.

