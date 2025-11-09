Christian Coleman’s 16 points leads Oklahoma State in 87-63 win over Texas A&M

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Christian Coleman scored 16 points and Oklahoma State defeated Texas A&M 87-63 on Sunday in a…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Christian Coleman scored 16 points and Oklahoma State defeated Texas A&M 87-63 on Sunday in a non-conference matchup between power conference teams.

Isaiah Coleman and Vyctorius Miller added 15 points each, Jaylen Curry 12 and Parsa Fallah 10 for the Cowboys (2-0). Isaiah Coleman grabbed nine rebounds.

Marcus Hill was the only Aggie in double digit scoring, with 14 points. Texas A&M (2-1) shot 32% and made only 9 of 35 3-pointers.

The Cowboys shot 66.7% over the first 10 1/2 minutes of the second half and increased their 14-point halftime lead to 71-46 with 9 1/2 minutes remaining. They led by at least 20 points the rest of the way and a 7-0 spurt gave them their largest lead, 87-59, with less than two minutes remaining.

The Cowboys had one turnover in the first half and also pressured Texas A&M into five giveaways in the first five minutes after halftime. For the game, Oklahoma State had nine turnovers and the Aggies had 15.

The Cowboys scored 18 points in the paint and had 26 bench points in the first half, taking a 43-29 lead. Isaiah Coleman led the way for the reserves with a team-high 11 points before halftime.

The Cowboys have 12 newcomers on the roster, including seven Division I transfers who combined to average more than 94 points for their respective teams last year.

Oklahoma State’s next power conference opponent is Oklahoma on Dec. 13. Texas A&M takes on three ACC teams from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.