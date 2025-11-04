Christian Anderson scores 34 as No. 10 Texas Tech routs Lindenwood 98-60 in opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Christian Anderson had career highs with 34 points and 11 assists, leading No. 10 Texas Tech…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Christian Anderson had career highs with 34 points and 11 assists, leading No. 10 Texas Tech to a 98-60 victory over Lindenwood on Tuesday night as the Red Raiders extended their nonconference home winning streak to 39 games.

Texas Tech, which has the highest preseason ranking in school history coming off the program’s third Elite Eight appearance, was without preseason Big 12 player of the year JT Toppin and LeJuan Watts, a Washington State transfer who is the preseason newcomer of the year.

Toppin and Watts were listed with lower-body injuries, as were two more transfers in Josiah Moseley (Villanova) and Luke Bamgboye (Virginia Commonwealth).

Donovan Atwell scored 22 points, with all of his shots coming from 3-point range. The UNC Greensboro transfer was 6 of 13 from deep and 4 of 5 on free throws.

Mekhi Cooper scored 15 points for Lindenwood, and Milos Nenadic had 12 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out. The Lions, who shot 31%, were without their top two scorers in Anias Futrell and 2024-25 Ohio Valley Conference freshman of the year Jadis Jones.

Nolan Groves had 16 rebounds with seven points in his Texas Tech debut, while fellow freshman Jaylen Petty had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Anderson, who had seven rebounds and just one turnover, hit a 3-pointer to put Texas Tech ahead for good at 16-14 and start a 21-5 run that ended with his layup on a fast break for a 34-19 lead.

The Red Raiders shot just 40% but were 17 of 45 from long range.

