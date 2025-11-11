Live Radio
Chris Mpaka’s 24 points lead Tarleton State past Merrimack 76-62

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 11:34 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Chris Mpaka’s 24 points helped Tarleton State defeat Merrimack 76-62 on Tuesday.

Mpaka also had nine rebounds and four blocks for the Texans (2-2). Freddy Hicks scored 18 points and added five assists and four blocks.

The Warriors (0-3) were led by Ernest Shelton, who posted 20 points. Kevair Kennedy added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

