Chotikavanic puts up 24 in SFA’s 76-66 victory against Abilene Christian

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Narit Chotikavanic’s 24 points helped SFA defeat Abilene Christian 76-66 on Friday.

Chotikavanic shot 8 for 11, including 8 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Lumberjacks (4-0). Lateef Patrick shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 18 points. Keon Thompson shot 4 of 12 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 12 rebounds and six assists.

Yaniel Rivera led the way for the Wildcats (3-1) with 19 points. Abilene Christian also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Chilaydrien Newton. Rich Smith had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

