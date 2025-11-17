Chotikavanic leads SFA against Fresno State after 24-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-0) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-0) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Fresno State after Narit Chotikavanic scored 24 points in SFA’s 76-66 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in home games. Fresno State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SFA went 6-9 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Lumberjacks averaged 12.4 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

