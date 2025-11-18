Chotikavanic leads SFA against Fresno State after 24-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-0) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-0) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Fresno State after Narit Chotikavanic scored 24 points in SFA’s 76-66 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 at home. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC with 12.8 assists per game led by Zaon Collins averaging 5.0.

SFA finished 14-17 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Lumberjacks averaged 66.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.3 last season.

