Chitikoudis, Robert Morris take down Drake 81-79 in OT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nikolaos Chitikoudis scored 18 points, including four in overtime, and Robert Morris took down Drake 81-79 on Thursday.

Drake’s Okku Federiko blocked a 3-point attempt at the regulation buzzer to force overtime. Darius Livingston put Robert Morris ahead and capped the scoring on a driving layup with a minute to play.

Chitikoudis added 10 rebounds for the Colonials (1-1). DeSean Goode added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Prather Jr. had 12 points.

Jalen Quinn finished with 20 points for the Bulldogs (1-1). Federiko added 18 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Wilguens Jr. Exacte also had 13 points.

Robert Morris entered halftime up 40-35. Goode paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Chitikoudis scored eight second-half points.

