Chitikoudis has 19 as Robert Morris beats Pittsburgh-Greensburg 81-57

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Nikolaos Chitikoudis’ 19 points helped Robert Morris defeat Pittsburgh-Greensburg 81-57 on Thursday.

Chitikoudis added 10 rebounds for the Colonials (3-1). DeSean Goode scored 13 points and added 12 rebounds. Ryan Prather Jr. had 10 points and went 4 of 10 from the field.

Tony Martin led the way for the Bobcats with 15 points and two steals. Ty Keffer added 13 points and two steals for Pittsburgh-Greensburg. Trent Rozich finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

