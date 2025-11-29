Chirrick leads Montana State against Colorado after 21-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (4-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits Colorado…

Montana State Bobcats (4-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits Colorado after Taylee Chirrick scored 21 points in Montana State’s 74-60 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Buffaloes have gone 3-0 in home games. Colorado is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats have gone 1-1 away from home. Montana State has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Colorado makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Montana State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logyn Greer is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Zyanna Walker is averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 40.0%.

Chirrick is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 18.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

