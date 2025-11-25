Chicago State visits Purdue Fort Wayne on 5-game road slide

Chicago State Cougars (0-6) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-5) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Chicago State Cougars (0-6) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-5)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -11.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State travels to Purdue Fort Wayne looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Mastodons are 2-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is ninth in the Horizon League with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ebrahim Kaba averaging 3.9.

The Cougars are 0-5 on the road. Chicago State gives up 87.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 23.1 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 64.2 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 81.0 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Hadnot II is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mastodons. DeAndre Craig is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Marcus Tankersley is averaging 17.2 points for the Cougars. Stephen Byard is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.