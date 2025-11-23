Chicago State visits Northern Illinois on 4-game road slide

Chicago State Cougars (1-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) DeKalb, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will…

Chicago State Cougars (1-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4)

DeKalb, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will attempt to end its four-game road losing streak when the Cougars visit Northern Illinois.

The Huskies have gone 0-2 at home. Northern Illinois is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars are 0-4 in road games. Chicago State is eighth in the NEC with 28.6 rebounds per game led by Kayla Mount averaging 5.6.

Northern Illinois’ average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (38.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Wingate is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Huskies. Nadechka Laccen is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Aiyanna Culver is averaging 20.5 points for the Cougars. Natalia Williams is averaging 6.0 points.

