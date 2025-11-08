Chicago State visits No. 15 Notre Dame following Culver’s 33-point game

Chicago State Cougars (1-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago…

Chicago State Cougars (1-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits No. 15 Notre Dame after Aiyanna Culver scored 33 points in Chicago State’s 59-54 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.

Notre Dame went 28-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 84.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.9 last season.

Chicago State went 7-26 overall last season while going 2-15 on the road. The Cougars gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

