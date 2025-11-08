Live Radio
Chicago State visits No. 15 Notre Dame following Culver’s 33-point game

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 4:45 AM

Chicago State Cougars (1-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits No. 15 Notre Dame after Aiyanna Culver scored 33 points in Chicago State’s 59-54 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.

Notre Dame went 28-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 84.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.9 last season.

Chicago State went 7-26 overall last season while going 2-15 on the road. The Cougars gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

