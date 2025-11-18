Chicago State visits Minnesota following Tyson’s 27-point performance

Chicago State Cougars (0-4) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -25.5;…

Chicago State Cougars (0-4) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -25.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Chicago State after Cade Tyson scored 27 points in Minnesota’s 72-65 overtime win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

Minnesota went 15-17 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Gophers gave up 69.7 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Chicago State finished 4-28 overall with a 1-19 record on the road a season ago. The Cougars gave up 78.7 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.