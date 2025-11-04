Chicago State and Winthrop meet for cross-conference contest

Winthrop Eagles (0-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-1) Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces Winthrop in…

Winthrop Eagles (0-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-1)

Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces Winthrop in out-of-conference action.

Chicago State went 7-26 overall last season while going 5-10 at home. The Cougars averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 0.7 bench points last season.

Winthrop went 10-8 in Big South play and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 60.8 points per game last season, 13.3 on free throws and 12 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

