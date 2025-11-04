Chicago State and Winthrop meet for cross-conference contest

Winthrop Eagles (0-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-1)
Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces Winthrop in out-of-conference action.
Chicago State went 7-26 overall last season while going 5-10 at home. The Cougars averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 0.7 bench points last season.
Winthrop went 10-8 in Big South play and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 60.8 points per game last season, 13.3 on free throws and 12 from deep.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
