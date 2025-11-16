Cherry’s 17 lead Sacramento State past Presbyterian 64-62

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jeremiah Cherry scored 17 points as Sacramento State beat Presbyterian 64-62 on Sunday. Mikey Williams scored…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jeremiah Cherry scored 17 points as Sacramento State beat Presbyterian 64-62 on Sunday.

Mikey Williams scored 14 points while shooting 3 of 7 from the field and 8 for 9 from the from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and five assists for the Hornets (3-2). Jayden Teat had nine points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Carl Parrish led the way for the Blue Hose (3-3) with 14 points and two steals. Jonah Pierce added 12 points, 14 rebounds and two steals for Presbyterian. Jaylen Peterson also had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

