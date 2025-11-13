Chavez leads Abilene Christian against SFA after 20-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-0) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (2-0) Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-0) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (2-0)

Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits SFA after Natalia Chavez scored 20 points in Abilene Christian’s 76-58 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

SFA finished 29-6 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Ladyjacks averaged 77.2 points per game last season, 30.7 in the paint, 18.3 off of turnovers and 11.1 on fast breaks.

Abilene Christian went 22-13 overall last season while going 10-6 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 71.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.8 last season.

