Chauncey Wiggins scores 17, Florida State beats Cal State Bakersfield 89-59

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins scored 17 points, Martin Somerville made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, and Florida State beat Cal State Bakersfield 89-59 on Tuesday night.

Robert McCray V also scored 14 points and Alex Steen had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for Florida State (5-1).

Shahid Muhammad’s putback off a missed layup by Thomas Bassong amid a 15-2 run made it 9-8 nearly five minutes into the game and gave the Seminoles the lead for good. Robert McCray capped the spurt with a layup and hit the and-1 free throw that made it 19-10 and Steen made two free throws to make it an 11-point lead with nine minutes left in the half.

FSU scored the final 21 points — as the Roadrunners went scoreless for almost six minutes — in a 25-2 run that made it 67-36 with 8:30 to play.

Ronald Jessamy led CSUB (3-4) with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Caleb McCarty added 10 points. Tom Mark had 10 rebounds to go with six points and four assists.

The Seminoles scored 40 points on 28 Cal State Bakersfield turnovers.

