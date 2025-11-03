Chattanooga wins 92-39 against Union (KY)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tate Darner had 15 points in Chattanooga’s 92-39 victory over NAIA Union (KY) on Monday. Darner…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tate Darner had 15 points in Chattanooga’s 92-39 victory over NAIA Union (KY) on Monday.

Darner added seven rebounds for the Mocs, Jikari Johnson scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Jordan Frison and Brfennan Watkins both finished with 10 points.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by David Galentine, who finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

