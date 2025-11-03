Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Chattanooga wins 92-39 against…

Chattanooga wins 92-39 against Union (KY)

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 11:34 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tate Darner had 15 points in Chattanooga’s 92-39 victory over NAIA Union (KY) on Monday.

Darner added seven rebounds for the Mocs, Jikari Johnson scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Jordan Frison and Brfennan Watkins both finished with 10 points.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by David Galentine, who finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up