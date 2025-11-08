Chattanooga visits Lipscomb following Corbitt’s 21-point showing

Chattanooga Mocs (1-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (1-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Lipscomb after…

Chattanooga Mocs (1-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (1-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Lipscomb after Gianna Corbitt scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 94-52 loss to the Florida Gators.

Lipscomb finished 14-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Bisons averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

Chattanooga went 11-6 in SoCon play and 5-8 on the road last season. The Mocs averaged 61.1 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point distance last season.

___

