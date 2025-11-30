Chattanooga Mocs face the Tennessee State Tigers on 3-game win streak

Tennessee State Tigers (4-3) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -8.5; over/under…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-3) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -8.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga heads into a matchup against Tennessee State as winners of three straight games.

The Mocs have gone 3-0 at home. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon scoring 79.7 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 1-3 on the road. Tennessee State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Chattanooga averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Chattanooga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Frison is shooting 51.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Mocs. Billy Smith is averaging 10.1 points.

Travis Harper II is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

