Chattanooga knocks off South Carolina State 78-66

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Frison scored 17 points as Chattanooga beat South Carolina State 78-66 on Wednesday. Frison also…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Frison scored 17 points as Chattanooga beat South Carolina State 78-66 on Wednesday.

Frison also had five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Mocs (2-3). Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 16 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor and 9 for 12 from the line. Collin Mulholland shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (0-5) were led in scoring by Jayden Johnson, who finished with 13 points. Noah Treadwell added 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.