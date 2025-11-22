Live Radio
Chattanooga knocks off North Alabama 71-57

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 7:44 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Billy Smith had 18 points in Chattanooga’s 71-57 victory over North Alabama on Saturday.

Smith also added five rebounds for the Mocs (3-3). Sebastian Hartmann scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Tate Darner had 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Kevin de Kovachich led the way for the Lions (2-4) with 18 points. Donte Bacchus added nine points for North Alabama. Corneilous Williams also recorded eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

