Chattanooga knocks off North Alabama 71-57

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Billy Smith had 18 points in Chattanooga’s 71-57 victory over North Alabama on Saturday.

Smith also added five rebounds for the Mocs (3-3). Sebastian Hartmann scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Tate Darner had 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Kevin de Kovachich led the way for the Lions (2-4) with 18 points. Donte Bacchus added nine points for North Alabama. Corneilous Williams also recorded eight points and six rebounds.

