Chattanooga hosts UAB following Smallwood’s 29-point showing

UAB Blazers (1-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-2)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Chattanooga after Cali Smallwood scored 29 points in UAB’s 80-56 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Chattanooga went 17-15 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mocs averaged 8.0 steals, 2.9 blocks and 14.4 turnovers per game last season.

UAB finished 16-16 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Blazers averaged 67.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.5 last season.

