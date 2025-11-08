Chattanooga faces UNLV for non-conference matchup

Chattanooga Mocs (1-1) at UNLV Rebels (0-1) Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -5.5; over/under is…

Chattanooga Mocs (1-1) at UNLV Rebels (0-1)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -5.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV and Chattanooga face off in non-conference action.

UNLV finished 18-15 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Rebels gave up 68.1 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Chattanooga went 16-4 in SoCon action and 12-5 on the road a season ago. The Mocs averaged 79.7 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free-throw line and 29.4 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

