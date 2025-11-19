Live Radio
Chattanooga faces South Carolina State on 3-game slide

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:49 AM

Chattanooga Mocs (1-3) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -10; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against South Carolina State.

South Carolina State finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 10-2 at home. The Bulldogs shot 46.8% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

Chattanooga went 12-5 on the road and 29-9 overall last season. The Mocs averaged 17.0 assists per game on 28.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

