Chattanooga faces Northern Kentucky, aims to end 3-game slide

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-4)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga comes into the matchup against Northern Kentucky after losing three straight games.

The Mocs have gone 1-2 in home games. Chattanooga ranks eighth in the SoCon with 6.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kalifa Ford averaging 1.5.

The Norse have gone 0-4 away from home. Northern Kentucky averages 18.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Chattanooga is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Chattanooga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Mocs. Sarah Owona is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Mya Meredith is scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Norse. Karina Bystry is averaging 8.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

