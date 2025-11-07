Charlotte wins 70-65 over Tennessee Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Major Freeman had 17 points in Charlotte’s 70-65 win against Tennessee Tech on Friday. Freeman shot…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Major Freeman had 17 points in Charlotte’s 70-65 win against Tennessee Tech on Friday.

Freeman shot 5 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the 49ers (2-0). Dezayne Mingo scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Kylan Blackmon shot 2 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Ja’Quavian Florence led the way for the Golden Eagles (0-2) with 17 points and two steals. Mekhi Cameron added 16 points for Tennessee Tech. Dani Pounds finished with eight points and two steals.

Charlotte went into the half leading Tennessee Tech 33-22. Mingo scored 13 points in the half. Charlotte turned an eight-point second-half lead into an 18-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 51-33 lead with 12:01 left in the half. Freeman scored 12 second-half points in the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

