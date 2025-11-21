Charlotte visits Appalachian State after Jennings’ 21-point game

Charlotte 49ers (2-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2.5;…

Charlotte 49ers (2-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Charlotte after Kasen Jennings scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 85-77 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-0 at home. Appalachian State ranks second in the Sun Belt with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrin Njock averaging 2.6.

Charlotte finished 4-16 in AAC action and 1-12 on the road a season ago. The 49ers gave up 74.5 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

