Charlotte takes on UCF following Anderson’s 26-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (1-1) at UCF Knights (1-0)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits UCF after Princess Anderson scored 26 points in Charlotte’s 61-50 win against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

UCF finished 12-18 overall last season while going 9-7 at home. The Knights averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 12.3 from deep.

Charlotte finished 6-15 in AAC games and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The 49ers averaged 59.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.9 last season.

