Charlotte starts season at home against Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores at Charlotte 49ers
Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -3; over/under is 154
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Indiana State in the season opener.
Charlotte went 11-22 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The 49ers shot 42.1% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.
Indiana State went 14-18 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Sycamores averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 29.1 bench points last season.
