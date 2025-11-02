Charlotte starts season at home against Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores at Charlotte 49ers Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -3; over/under is…

Indiana State Sycamores at Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -3; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Indiana State in the season opener.

Charlotte went 11-22 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The 49ers shot 42.1% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

Indiana State went 14-18 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Sycamores averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 29.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.