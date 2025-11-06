Charlotte hosts Campbell after Nivar’s 20-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (0-1) at Charlotte 49ers (0-1) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays Charlotte…

Campbell Fighting Camels (0-1) at Charlotte 49ers (0-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays Charlotte after Jasmine Nivar scored 20 points in Campbell’s 74-72 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

Charlotte went 11-21 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The 49ers averaged 59.1 points per game while shooting 36.7% from the field and 26.2% from deep last season.

Campbell went 13-7 in CAA play and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Fighting Camels shot 40.5% from the field and 29.1% from 3-point range last season.

