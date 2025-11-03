Charlotte hosts Auburn for season opener

Auburn Tigers at Charlotte 49ers Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Auburn for the season…

Auburn Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Auburn for the season opener.

Charlotte finished 5-9 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The 49ers averaged 10.9 assists per game on 20.9 made field goals last season.

Auburn went 12-18 overall with a 2-10 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 9.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 16.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

