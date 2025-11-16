Charlotte 49ers face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-2) vs. Charlotte 49ers (2-3) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will play Oakland…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-2) vs. Charlotte 49ers (2-3)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will play Oakland at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California.

The 49ers are 2-3 in non-conference play. Charlotte has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oakland went 9-22 overall with a 2-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 59.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

