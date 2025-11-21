Charleston Southern visits East Carolina after Sumler’s 29-point outing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-3) at East Carolina Pirates (2-2) Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-3) at East Carolina Pirates (2-2)

Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -9.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits East Carolina after A’lahn Sumler scored 29 points in Charleston Southern’s 103-91 win against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

East Carolina finished 19-14 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pirates averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 15.7 bench points last season.

The Buccaneers are 1-2 on the road. Charleston Southern scores 85.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.