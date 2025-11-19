Charleston Southern secures 103-91 win over IU Indianapolis

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A’lahn Sumler’s 29 points helped Charleston Southern defeat IU Indianapolis 103-91 on Tuesday. Sumler also…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A’lahn Sumler’s 29 points helped Charleston Southern defeat IU Indianapolis 103-91 on Tuesday.

Sumler also contributed six rebounds for the Buccaneers (3-3). Armari Carraway scored 24 points while going 8 of 17 (7 for 16 from 3-point range). Brycen Blaine shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

Kyler D’Augustino finished with 28 points for the Jaguars (2-4). JP Dragas added 15 points and two steals for IU Indianapolis. Maguire Mitchell finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.