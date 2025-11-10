Live Radio
Charleston Southern plays East Carolina following Sra’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 4:42 AM

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-2) at East Carolina Pirates (1-1)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits East Carolina after Ashra Sra scored 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 80-65 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

East Carolina went 17-15 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Pirates averaged 62.8 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Charleston Southern finished 14-16 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 57.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

