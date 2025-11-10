Charleston Southern plays East Carolina following Sra’s 20-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-2) at East Carolina Pirates (1-1) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-2) at East Carolina Pirates (1-1)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits East Carolina after Ashra Sra scored 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 80-65 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

East Carolina went 17-15 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Pirates averaged 62.8 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Charleston Southern finished 14-16 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 57.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.8 last season.

