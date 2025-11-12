Charleston Southern faces Georgia Tech on 3-game road slide

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-3) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern will…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-3) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern will look to break its three-game road skid when the Buccaneers take on Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech went 22-11 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Yellow Jackets averaged 76.1 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

Charleston Southern went 10-7 in Big South games and 7-9 on the road last season. The Buccaneers averaged 6.7 steals, 2.7 blocks and 17.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

