Charleston Southern faces Georgia Southern in non-conference matchup

Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-4)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jashanti Simmons and Georgia Southern visit Ashra Sra and Charleston Southern in a non-conference matchup.

The Buccaneers are 1-0 on their home court. Charleston Southern has a 0-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Georgia Southern allows 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Charleston Southern averages 60.8 points per game, 21.4 fewer points than the 82.2 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caelan Ellis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Sra is shooting 38.8% and averaging 10.4 points.

McKenna Eddings is shooting 21.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.6 points. Simmons is averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.