Charleston (SC) visits Liberty following Decker’s 29-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) at Liberty Flames (1-0)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays Charleston (SC) after Brett Decker Jr. scored 29 points in Liberty’s 98-57 win over the Kentucky Christian Knights.

Liberty went 28-7 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Flames averaged 75.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.4 last season.

Charleston (SC) went 7-5 on the road and 24-9 overall last season. The Cougars gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

