Charleston (SC) visits Liberty following Decker’s 29-point game

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:42 AM

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) at Liberty Flames (1-0)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays Charleston (SC) after Brett Decker Jr. scored 29 points in Liberty’s 98-57 win over the Kentucky Christian Knights.

Liberty went 28-7 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Flames averaged 75.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.4 last season.

Charleston (SC) went 7-5 on the road and 24-9 overall last season. The Cougars gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

