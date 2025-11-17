Charleston (SC) takes on North Carolina Central following Barbot’s 31-point outing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-0) at North Carolina Central Eagles (1-2) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-0) at North Carolina Central Eagles (1-2)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston (SC) visit North Carolina Central after Taryn Barbot scored 31 points in Charleston (SC)’s 75-44 victory over the Iona Gaels.

North Carolina Central finished 5-6 at home last season while going 9-21 overall. The Eagles shot 36.8% from the field and 27.4% from 3-point range last season.

Charleston (SC) went 9-5 on the road and 25-8 overall a season ago. The Cougars averaged 12.4 steals, 3.2 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

