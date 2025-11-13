Charleston (SC) hosts South Carolina State following Counter’s 22-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts South Carolina State after Jlynn Counter scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 94-77 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Charleston (SC) finished 13-2 at home last season while going 24-9 overall. The Cougars averaged 15.9 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.

South Carolina State finished 13-4 in MEAC play and 7-10 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 79.5 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.2% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

